Lars Sullivan Reportedly Gone From WWE

PWInsider is reporting that Lars Sullivan is no longer with WWE.

According to Mike Johnson, Sullivan was “quietly released last month.” Of note, Sullivan has changed his Instagram handle to reflect his real name of Dylan Miley.

If the report is true, “The Freak” certainly had a rollercoaster of a WWE run. After initially signing in 2013, Sullivan trained and recovered from injuries until making his NXT TV debut in 2017. He was called up to the main roster the night after WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Shortly after debuting on the main roster, Sullivan was fined $100,000 and had to undergo sensitivity training due to previous discriminatory comments resurfacing on the web. That summer, he suffered another injury.

Lars Sullivan returned to SmackDown in October 2020, but only had a few matches and appeared in a few segments until he disappeared from storylines once again in November.

WWE has yet to formally announce Sullivan’s departure. His profile remains active on dot com.

