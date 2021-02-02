WWE
Lars Sullivan Reportedly Gone From WWE
PWInsider is reporting that Lars Sullivan is no longer with WWE.
According to Mike Johnson, Sullivan was “quietly released last month.” Of note, Sullivan has changed his Instagram handle to reflect his real name of Dylan Miley.
If the report is true, “The Freak” certainly had a rollercoaster of a WWE run. After initially signing in 2013, Sullivan trained and recovered from injuries until making his NXT TV debut in 2017. He was called up to the main roster the night after WrestleMania 35 in 2019.
Shortly after debuting on the main roster, Sullivan was fined $100,000 and had to undergo sensitivity training due to previous discriminatory comments resurfacing on the web. That summer, he suffered another injury.
Lars Sullivan returned to SmackDown in October 2020, but only had a few matches and appeared in a few segments until he disappeared from storylines once again in November.
WWE has yet to formally announce Sullivan’s departure. His profile remains active on dot com.
WWE Fans Have Not Seen The Last Of Bad Bunny; Backstage News On Future Plans
WWE fans likely haven’t seen the last of Bad Bunny.
The Latin rapper made an appearance this past Sunday at WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view, performing his hit single “Booker T”. He was also the guest of WWE Superstars The Miz and John Morrison on Monday Night Raw the following night, helping to introduce NXT call-up Damian Priest.
As first reported by PWInsider.com, Bad Bunny is expected to be be a part of this year’s two-day WrestleMania 37 spectacle in Tampa, FL. While nothing is set in stone at this point, there has been at least one pitch to have him actually wrestle in a match.
A working relationship between WWE and Bad Bunny is obviously nothing but beneficial to the company, as he is currently one of the biggest names in the Latin entertainment industry. His YouTube account has more than 31 million subscribers with over 13.6 billion views.
New WWE 24, WWE Untold, & WWE Icons All Coming Soon To The WWE Network
In a brand new advertisement, WWE has showcased a lot of new content coming to the WWE Network in the near future.
The commercial has revealed the following content:
- A brand new episode of WWE Untold on The APA
- A brand new Goldberg documentary
- A brand new episode of WWE Broken Skull Sessions with Sasha Banks as the guest
- A brand new WWE 24 on Big E.
- A brand new episode of WWE Icons, focusing on Beth Phoenix
Sasha Banks Set To Appear On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions
It has been confirmed that the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions will be none other than Sasha Banks.
In a new advertisement for upcoming WWE Network programming, it was revealed that Sasha Banks will be appearing on the next episode of the popular Broken Skull Sessions.
The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion will be the second-ever woman to appear on the show after Bayley was the most recent guest.
She joins the likes of The Undertaker, Goldberg, Mark Henry, and Kane, who have all appeared on the show previously. There is currently no official date as to when this episode is going to drop on the WWE Network.
