Lars Sullivan Returns To WWE Smackdown

Lars Sullivan returned to WWE television this evening on Friday Night Smackdown, attacking The Miz, John Morrison, Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy following a tag team match in the show’s first hour.

It was reported in June of 2019 that Sullivan had sustained a serious knee injury that would put him on the shelf for an estimated 6-9 months. It is not known if that was the extent of the reason why he was kept off television for so long, as he also suffers from severe anxiety.

Months prior to the injury, a series of bigoted online posts were brought to light, written by Sullivan on message boards years ago. He was fined $100,000 by WWE and issued the following statement:

“There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended.”

The return of the so-called “Freak” was not taken well by a large contingent of fans on social media. His name trended in the Top 10 on Twitter through the end of the show, with the vast majority of comments being negative in nature, with many referencing his controversial comments.