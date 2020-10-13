Lars Sullivan Set To Face Jeff Hardy On 10/16 WWE SmackDown

The Freak, Lars Sullivan recently made his return to WWE and now the former WWE NXT Superstar is set to compete this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Sullivan had been gone from WWE for 18 months before he made his return during night one of the WWE Draft last week, targetting Jeff Hardy, and Matt Riddle.

He then appeared again on WWE Raw this week where he attacked John Morrison after The Miz abandoned him. However, he won’t be appearing on the red brand again because Sullivan was officially drafted to the blue brand last night.

He will be in action this Friday on what is the ‘season premiere’ of WWE SmackDown where he will go one on one with Jeff Hardy. This will actually be Hardy’s final match on the blue brand as he was drafted to WWE Raw, and it will also be Sullivan’s first-ever match on WWE SmackDown.