WWE Announces Last Chance Gauntlet Match For Apollo Crews’ Money In The Bank Spot

As first announced on WWE’s The Bump earlier this morning, a last chance gauntlet match has been confirmed for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, with the winner earning the final spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

That spot was originally set for Apollo Crews, who had earned his way into the bout prior to being injured at the hands of U.S. Champion Andrade last week on Raw.

Thus far, WWE has yet to reveal the competitors involved in the gauntlet, but the winner will join Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black, King Baron Corbin and the winner of this Friday’s bout between Otis and Dolph Ziggler.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Sunday, May 10th.