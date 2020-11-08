Last Chance Survivor Series Qualifier & Alexa Bliss Segment Announced For WWE Raw

A triple threat match has been announced for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw to determine the final member of their men’s team for Survivor Series.

Elias, Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle will compete for the right to join AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee and Sheamus as a member of Team Raw. Already qualified for the Smackdown men’s team is Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins and King Corbin.

Also announced for Raw this week is a special “Moment of Bliss”. Alexa Bliss will interview former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who has been caught in the crossfire between Randy Orton and “The Fiend” in recent weeks.

