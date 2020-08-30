The latest episode of the popular Broken Skull Sessions will be released on the WWE Network on 9/6 featuring Jerry Lawler.

The popular interview show will, of course, be hosted by WWE Hall Of Famer, Steve Austin with previous episodes featuring the likes of Kane, Goldberg, and Mark Henry.

The news was reported by WWE Network News which claims that this episode will air on Sunday, September 6th, 2020. Jerry Lawler had previously taken to Twitter to showcase that he had been interviewed for the show.