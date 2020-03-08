Latest Dark Order Message Continues To Tease Matt Hardy As The Exalted One

AEW has continued to tease the debut of the Exalted One with another Dark Order message on its social media page, which teases Matt Hardy being that man.

The Dark Order has been teasing the debut of the Exalted One for several months now, and Matt Hardy has been a name that has constantly been linked with the role.

Of course, Hardy is now a free agent after the end of his WWE contract, and the Young Bucks appearing on his FreeTheDelete series has certainly risen the rumor mill about him joining AEW.

That has only been furthered by AEW’s latest Twitter post, which is another message for the Exalted One. You will notice the first letter of each sentence spells out a familiar name…MATT HARDY.