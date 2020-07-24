Latest News On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Contract Negotiations & Recent Meetings w/ Vince McMahon

Rey Mysterio may be closer to working out the details of a new contract with WWE, but the lucha libre legend has still not signed on the dotted line.

Earlier this week, PWInsider Elite reported that Rey was set to meet with Vince McMahon at WWE headquarters in Stamford on Thursday. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has also added that the two sides “are not far from a deal”, and will meet again soon in an attempt to finalize a deal.

Mysterio’s contract recently expired, and he worked The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view last weekend on a handshake agreement.

The way the match ended, with his “eye” being removed by Seth Rollins, was done in such a way that it could either end his feud with Rollins, if he doesn’t end up re-signing, or lead into something bigger further down the line.

This had previously been reported, but the primary thing keeping the two sides apart right now is money. Mysterio has been asking for a raise, as he knows his value is high and there are options out there, but WWE also just released dozens of wrestlers in April and isn’t exactly handing out raises during the pandemic.

When Rey originally signed to return he worked out a very strategic deal that would – at least this was the theory at the time – make him a free agent during a massive wrestling boom.

With IMPACT paying top dollar trying to make a comeback, AEW having the money, and New Japan likely padding either one of those options, in theory he was right. Much like Lesnar leveraging the UFC into several WWE raises, the competition essentially guaranteed that Mysterio could earn big from a new WWE contract.