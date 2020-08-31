Latest News On Wade Barrett’s Status Following WWE NXT Appearance

Wade Barrett’s (aka Stu Bennett) return to WWE last week as a member of the NXT commentary team may not have been a one-off appearance.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Barrett met with company officials following his return and is currently in the process of working out a new full-time deal as an announcer.

PWInsider adds that WWE has been interested in signing the former NWA Powerrr and Ultimate Beastmaster commentator since early this year and one idea may be to have him join the NXT UK announce team once the promotion is back up and running.