Latest Reports On The Location Of WWE SummerSlam

The location of this years WWE SummerSlam has still not been announced, and a new report is indicating it won’t be in the WWE Performance Center.

It has been heavily reported that WWE is wanting to have WWE SummerSlam outside of the WWE Performance Center in order to not have another major event in the same location. Of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that is easier said than done.

However, a report by WrestleVotes has stated that the feeling is that the event will be happening outside the WWE Performance Center and WWE has seemingly found a location, which is expected to be in the Northeastern part of America.

While it seems like the event might be happening outside of the WWE Performance Center, there has been no word on whether or not fans will be able to attend the show.