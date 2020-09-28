Latest Update On Angel Garza Following WWE Clash Of Champions Injury

During WWE Clash Of Champions, Angel Garza appeared to end up injured, and a new update on his status has been revealed.

The moment came during the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match as he landed awkwardly with the WWE official instantly throwing up the ‘X’ sign, to indicate a legitimate injury.

Angel Garza didn’t get back into the ring for the remainder of the match, and he could be seen getting tended to by WWE’s medical team on the outside of the ring after the match.

In a new report by PWInsider.com, the belief is that the injury is actually related to his hip, and not his leg. Thankfully, it was also noted that the belief is that the injury is not as serious as it might have been initially feared.