Latest Update On Rey Mysterio’s Contract & The Eye-For-An-Eye Match

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided updates on both Rey Mysterio’s WWE contract and his upcoming match with Seth Rollins.

It has been reported that Mysterio is currently working for WWE without a contract, and Dave Meltzer gave an update on his situation, stating he wanted a raise but none are currently being given.

“Essentially where things stand is that Mysterio had asked for a raise and been told that no raises were being offered and that they had just let a number of wrestlers go.”

While Mysterio’s long-term future within WWE is up for debate, he will certainly be part of WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show in a match against Seth Rollins. The stipulation is an “Eye-For-An-Eye match” which has left a lot of question marks due to the fact it has never happened before.

WWE.com provided the rules for this which brought even more questions as the winner has to extract the eyeball of the other to win. Dave Meltzer believes that WWE is going to tape this match and use CGI to pull off the strange finish to the match.

“The idea is to do a taped match and use some form of CGI effects to simulate an eye being pulled out as the finish,” Meltzer wrote. (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions.)