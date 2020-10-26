Latest Update On The Future Of The WWE ThunderDome

It was recently revealed that the WWE ThunderDome would be remaining at the Amway Center until the end of November, but what about after that?

The WWE ThunderDome has certainly proven to be popular and has been a step up from the previous WWE Performance Center shows. The company has been using the Amway Center for WWE Raw/SmackDown and PPVs since WWE SummerSlam weekend and will continue to do so through to the end of next month as a minimum.

However, according to a report from WrestleVotes, it appears that WWE is set to leave the Florida arena by the 1st of December. But that doesn’t mean it will be ditching the WWE ThunderDome. According to the report, WWE is now looking into arenas in North Carolina, Texas, and Illinois that are able to house the weight and power requirements to set it up.

WWE also needs an arena which doesn’t have a sports team, as the structure cannot be taken down/put back up constantly. So it appears the company is looking to continue using the WWE ThunderDome, but in a slightly new environment.

It was also noted that a new arena is preferred as the structure won’t work in older buildings. Plus, WWE needs a major travel hub for talent to fly in and out of easy, adding a large combination of factors to the situation.