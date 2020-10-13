Latest Update On WWE’s Future With The ThunderDome

With WWE’s contract originally set to expire with the Amway Center this month, what is the future of the WWE ThunderDome?

When the company originally moved into the arena, the deal was signed for WWE to be inside until the end of October, with no fans being allowed in physically.

Of course, time is coming up on that deal, but according to a report by PWInsider.com, the company isn’t planning on moving out of the Amway Center just yet. The report states that WWE has signed an extension for the month of November, therefore the WWE ThunderDome is set to stay, at least until November.