Latest Update On WWE’s Royal Rumble Plans

WrestleVotes has provided a brand new report in regards to the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble event and what the company is currently planning to do.

The reported stated that WWE currently does have a city in mind for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble eent, which is expected to take place in January.

The company is hoping to have fans in for the annual Rumble show, and the report did note that WWE is hoping to have live events and fans back prior to that show. However, it was noted that WWE officials are keeping a close eye on what both the NBA and the NHL are doing for next season in regards to fans and their capacities.

WWE is currently working at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida without any fans in the building, but instead, the company is using the ThunderDome technology to have fans appear. WWE is set to be in the Amway until at least the end of October, and it is unknown what WWE plans to do after that point.