Leaking WrestleMania Spoilers Reportedly A Fireable Offense In WWE

While some information has come to light surrounding this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 double-header, it has been somewhat surprising that no major or notable publications have released a verifiable list of match results for either night.

According to an excellent new report from Sports Illustrated, breaking down the bizarre nature behind this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, leaking spoilers for WrestleMania is being treated as a fireable offense.

WWE taped both nights of WrestleMania last week in multiple locations, with the bulk of the action taking place at the company’s Performance Center in Orlando. There were also segments, such as the Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt, that were taped off campus.

The SI article points out that leaking spoilers would be an incredible risk currently, as there were heavy restrictions on the amount of people allowed at any given taping, due to local COVID-19 mandates. This would of course make it much easier than normal for WWE to trace a leak back to its original source.