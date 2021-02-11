AEW
Lee Johnson Signs With AEW Following First Dynamite Win
Lee Johnson is officially #AllElite.
Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Lee Johnson has officially signed with AEW after he and Cody Rhodes defeated Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi on this week’s Dynamite.
The match marked Johnson’s first AEW win after working over thirty matches in the company since the pandemic started. Most of his appearances have been enhancement matches on Dark. He was also a participant in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal in December.
As Khan noted, Rhodes recommended Lee Johnson as a local talent who could step up when travel restrictions were an issue.
In April most of the roster couldn’t travel & we needed local talent for #AEWDynamite. @CodyRhodes recommended his pupil @BigShottyLee. Lee came & worked so hard. I was blown away & kept booking him. With Cody’s guidance Lee got his 1st win tonight! Congrats Lee now it’s official pic.twitter.com/hnINnF5Iep
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 11, 2021
Sammy Guevara Quits The Inner Circle, Santana & Ortiz To Challenge Young Bucks Next Week
The Inner Circle is a hot topic as of late.
Sammy Guevara announced on Dynamite (results here) that he is leaving the faction. He tried explaining his issues with MJF, however their talk turned sour when MJF tried recording the conversation. Guevara destroyed MJF’s phone and punched him in the gut.
After MJF and Chris Jericho beat The Acclaimed, Sammy Guevara informed Jericho that he’s had enough. He went on to tell Alex Marvez that he needs some time away to refocus.
.@SammyGuevara has had enough! HE HAS QUIT THE INNER CIRCLE!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/5JUaCJrbbO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2021
In other Inner Circle news, Santana and Ortiz will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship next week. The winners will then defend against Jericho and MJF at Revolution on March 7.
NEXT WEEK The @YoungBucks put their #AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against top contenders @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful.
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/CL9baS5n2b
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2021
Next week’s Dynamite will now feature the following:
- Sting addresses Team Taz
- Mike Sydal & Matt Sydal vs. FTR
- Hangman Page, Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Chaos Project & TH2
- Riho vs. Serena Deeb in a first-round Eliminator match
- Santana & Ortiz vs. The Young Bucks (c) for the AEW Tag Team Championship
AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – LIVE NOW: KENTA & OMEGA vs MOXLEY & ARCHER, DARBY ALLIN DEFENDS TNT TITLE
My apologies for the inconvenience but we won’t have AEW Dynamite live coverage as usual tonight. Doug Enriquez is off this week, and my cable is out due to the weather. We’ll keep this updated as quickly as we can.
AEW Dynamite Results
February 10, 2021
Jacksonville, FL
* * *
Refresh for updates.
AEW Reveals Bracket For Women’s Eliminator Tournament, More Info On Japan Bracket Matches
All Elite Wrestling has revealed the complete bracket for the first ever AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament.
Matches in the U.S. bracket will air live each Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, starting tonight with Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch in first round action. Meanwhile, matches from the Japan bracket will air on the AEW YouTube account every Monday night, starting next week.
Below are all eight of the opening round matches. Tony Schiavone hosts the official bracketology special in the video above. We’ll have our official preview of the tournament and each of the first round matches available shortly.
Bracket: United States
- Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa
- Serena Deeb vs. Riho
- Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose
- Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Anna Jay
Bracket: Japan
- Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga
- Veny vs. Emi Sakura
- Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami
- Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura
