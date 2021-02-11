Lee Johnson Signs With AEW Following First Dynamite Win

Lee Johnson is officially #AllElite.

Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Lee Johnson has officially signed with AEW after he and Cody Rhodes defeated Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi on this week’s Dynamite.

The match marked Johnson’s first AEW win after working over thirty matches in the company since the pandemic started. Most of his appearances have been enhancement matches on Dark. He was also a participant in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal in December.

As Khan noted, Rhodes recommended Lee Johnson as a local talent who could step up when travel restrictions were an issue.

In April most of the roster couldn't travel & we needed local talent for #AEWDynamite. @CodyRhodes recommended his pupil @BigShottyLee. Lee came & worked so hard. I was blown away & kept booking him. With Cody's guidance Lee got his 1st win tonight! Congrats Lee now it's official — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 11, 2021

