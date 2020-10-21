Legado Del Fantasma To Face Swerve & Friends In Six-Man Tag Tonight On WWE NXT

The Cruiserweight division will be on full display this evening in a new six-man tag team match recently announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will team with the other members of Legado del Fantasma, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, for what should be a stellar bout against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Jake Atlas.

This storm has been brewing for several weeks, dating back to the stellar championship match between Escobar and Swerve at NXT TakeOver 31, which saw Adonis hit the ring to fend off outside interference from the champion’s faction.

Last week on WWE NXT, Jake Atlas actually defeated Adonis in singles competition before Legado del Fantasma hit the ring looking for a bit of retribution. No, not that kind of retribution.

