WWE will be bringing in some big names to celebrate the “Final Farewell” of The Undertaker at this month’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

As previously reported, the Deadman himself will be appearing at the annual event on November 22, to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of his in-ring debut. According to PWInsider.com, multiple names including Savio Vega, The Godfather and Kane are all scheduled to appear.

Savio Vega and The Godfather were both good friends and members of ‘Taker’s inner circle, known backstage and in legend as the Bone Street Krew, during their run together in WWE. Kane is of course the storyline brother of the Undertaker, as well as his longest running tag team partner and rival.