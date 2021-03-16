AEW
“Legit” Leyla Hirsch Officially Signs With AEW
Tony Khan announced on Monday that “Legit” Leyla Hirsch has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.
Hirsch made her AEW debut in October in a Dark match against Hikaru Shida. She went on to challenge Serena Deeb for the NWA Women’s Championship before competing in the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament against Thunder Rosa.
Leyla Hirsch currently has an overall 5-6 record in AEW, per Cagematch.
Monday marked the debut of AEW Dark: Elevation, which Tony Khan noted as the reason he wanted to announce Hirsch’s signing seeing as though she’s now been elevated to an official contract.
In the spirit of "Elevation", I thought that this would be a great announcement for the fans tonight. Please join us tonight on our @AEW YouTube channel for the debut episode of #AEWDarkElevation!! Congratulations again @LegitLeyla!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 15, 2021
We have complete AEW Dark: Elevation results online here.
Matt Sydal To Face Kenny Omega In AEW World Title Eliminator On 3/24 AEW Dynamite
During the premiere of AEW Dark Elevation, Tony Khan announced a big singles match for the March 24th edition of AEW Dynamite.
In nine days, Matt Sydal will face Kenny Omega in an AEW World Title Eliminator match. This means that if Sydal beats Omega, he will earn a future AEW World Championship match.
AEW ran an angle on Dark: Elevation that saw Mike and Matt Sydal get into it with Omega backstage, which prompted Matt to face Michael Nakamzawa after the Sydal brothers already beat Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs earlier in the night.
After Matt Sydal beat Nakazawa, Omega attacked him. This prompted Khan’s announcement, which you can watch below.
The #AEW GM @TonyKhan has spoken!
Watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW – https://t.co/VQ6I6DauND pic.twitter.com/2StJoqpngg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2021
Click here for complete results from the first episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
Featured above is the debut episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, coming to you weekly every Monday night at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube. Tony Schiavone is joined by wrestling legend Paul “Big Show” Wight at the commentary booth for this highly anticipated series premiere.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results
March 15, 2021
* * *
Jungle Boy def. Danny Limelight
Kip Sabian & Miro def. Vary Morales
Big Swole def. Skyler Moore
Moore got in a few early shots but took too much time showboating. Swole rocked her with an elbow and took her outside, whipping Moore from the apron to the barricade over and over again. Moore trapped her in the ropes on the way back in and slowed things down for a few minutes, alternating between a few basic holds. Backbreaker. Powerslam. The idea was she was working the knee and creating an injury, but the offense wasn’t very focused. Swole came back with shoulder tackles, selling the knee. She rocked Moore with a headbutt and connected with Dirty Dancing, her ripcord discus forearm to get the win.
QT Marshall def. Marko Stunt
QT came in a bit cocky and got caught with lots of high-flying and quick offense from Marko early in. Stunt hit the ropes but QT threw him high into the air for a brutal pop-up forearm strike. It would have gotten the three but QT made a lazy cover. Stunt fired back at him with quick kicks and chops. Springboard crossbody into a running knee gets him two. Stunt hit the ropes and countered a pop-up powerbomb with a Canadian Destroyer for a very close nearfall. In an awesome spot, Marko came off the ropes looking for a bulldog, but QT stopped him dead in midair and tossed him right into a cutter.
Tay Conti def. Ashley Vox
Brodie Jr. (aka -1) came out in support of Conti and was hilarious as a cheerleader at ringside. Conti controlled her opponent with judo throws early on and a superior mat game early on. Vox responded with a headbutt and took the action to the floor, fairing a bit better. Right up until she ran into a crazy backbreaker variation. Back in the ring, Conti hit a pump kick and a running knee in the corner. Hammerlock DDT gets the relatively quick win.
Matt & Mike Sydal def. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
Lots of double team moves from the Sydals. They completely dominated Nelson for the first few minutes until Isaacs got sick of waiting and attacked Mike from behind. Isaacs took out both brothers and charged Mike into his corner, tagging himself into the match. They got in some good tag team offense including Nelson suplexing him into a powerbomb from Isaacs. Matt eventually got the hot tag and things broke down into a brawl. Sydals got the win with the Double Lightning Spiral.
Red Velvet def. Dani Jordyn
Good back and forth offense early on, trading armdrags and counters. Jordyn countered a corner splash and dropped her opponent head first into the bottom turnbuckle, then smashed her into the barricade and apron a few times. She set in with mounted punches until the ref had to warn her. Velvet came back with clotheslines, shoulder tackles and a wheelbarrow bulldog. She got all of the standing moonsault her second time around, nailed Jordyn with a spin kick, and hit a shotgun dropkick to the side of the head to win.
Max Caster def. Dante Martin
Abadon def. Ray Lyn
Abadon won a very short match with the Widow’s Peak. She attacked Ray Lyn in the corner and tossed her outside, delivering a urinage slam on the floor. About 30 seconds later it was over.
Powerhouse Hobbs def. Brandon Cutler
Cutler played a little cat and mouse early on, getting Hobbs to chase him around the ring, attacking him in the ropes. He fires off with wild lefts and rights in the corner, but Hobbs just scooped him into a bear hug and wore him down. Cutler eventually broke free with desperate elbows to the side of the head. He climbed the ropes looking to fly, but Hobbs caught him out of the air and hit a powerslam to win.
Diamante def. Leila Grey
Grey slapped on a headlock and tossed her opponent into the ropes for an armdrag, working a hammerlock. Diamante then took her to school with some good grappling and hit a trio of vertical suplexes, the last into the bottom turnbuckle. Grey came out of the corner with a back elbow, Diamante wobbled, but still caught her with a Code Red for the 1-2-3. Another quick match.
The Butcher & The Blade & Private Party def. Dean Alexander & Carlie Bravo & Brick Aldridge & David Ali
Ali started things off with about two seconds of offense before Private Party swarmed him. Bravo tagged in and didn’t fair any better, getting hit with double dropkicks. Alridge was able to toss them around a bit but as soon as they got momentum going Butcher & Blade hit the ring and things broke down into a huge brawl. Ali took double enzuigiris from Private Party and a neckbreaker/powerbomb combo from Butcher & Blade to end it.
Matt Sydal def. Michael Nakazawa
So this one happened because the Sydal brothers got into it backstage with Kenny Omega, and Omega told Sydal he could have a match against him if he beat Nakazawa. For some reason, Nakazawa was dressed up like QT Marshall for some reason, complete with apple. Sydal won the match by pulling his opponent’s pants down, for some reason, and kicking him in the head.
Kenny Omega attacked both Sydal brothers after the match and hit Matt with a Macbook. He got on the mic and congratulated Sydal on buying a one-way ticket on the Omega Express. He wants to do the match RIGHT NOW. Sydal rushed right into the V-Trigger and One Winged Angel, and they forced the referee to count 1-2-3.
Omega continued to ramble on the mic until Tony Khan came out and called this whole situation complete crap. He said he never wanted to be in this position or on-screen like this but Omega has forced his hand. The AEW World Champion made a deal as a man, and he’s going to make him stick to his word. He’s got nine nights, but it’s Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal on Dynamite next week, and if Sydal wins he gets a shot at the world title.
Riho def. Maki Itoh
Itoh couldn’t get any momentum going early on, missed the Kokeshi and got frustrated enough that she started headbutting the turnbuckle to fire herself up. It seemed to work as she hit a second Kokeshi and rained down with mounted punches in the corner. Bulldog for two. Itoh drove a forearm into the back of the head and slapped on a headlock, trying to work the neck. Riho rallied and connected with a diving crossbody off the apron. Two-count. The 619 connected, as did a diving crossbody block from the top rope for another two-count. They traded pinning combinations and Riho nearly got it with a back bridge suplex. They traded forearms shivvers back and forth for quite some time until both were wobbly. Riho hit a running double stomp, but it still wasn’t enough. More kicks to the head. Itoh blocked a running knee twice and locked in a half crab. She broke the hold to hit another Kokeshi, and then locked in a double crab. Riho pulled them both to the ropes to break the hold and a frustrated Itoh climbed to the top rope. Riho rolled out of the way of a big splash and connected with the Meteora to win!
Christopher Daniels Believes The Time To Feature Him Has Passed
Christopher Daniels recently spoke about the point he’s at in wrestling, admitting the time for him to be a featured talent has passed.
Daniels, who is currently 50-years-old, is certainly closer to the end of his in-ring career than the start, and he’s admitted he is fine with no longer being the featured star. However, when speaking with the AEW Unrestricted podcast, he discussed what he can still offer, focusing on helping younger talent.
“I don’t necessarily feel there is anything I want to do other than contribute. I don’t think there is a burning hunger in the wrestling world to see me wrestle anybody. I don’t know if there’s anybody going, ‘I wish Christopher Daniels would wrestle Jon Moxley on Dynamite.’ With the level of talent we have in AEW, there might be some fans who want to see me on Dynamite, but the honest truth is; the time to feature me as an act has sort of passed. I’m okay with that. My best efforts now are to wrestle younger guys and help them get better if I can. If that happens on Dynamite, great. If it happens on Dark, also great. That’s my focus now. Wrestle guys who are under contract with us and see if I can help them not make the same mistakes I made or I see other young wrestlers make. Who can I wrestle to build up and help give them credible wins? I feel like wrestling me and beating me means something, though it seems like everyone does it these days.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
SCU is currently the number one ranked tag team in AEW, with the duo working a storyline where the next time they lose, they will finish working as a tag team.
