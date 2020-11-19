Leon Ruff Admits He Thought Winning The North American Title Was A Prank

WWE NXT North American Champion, Leon Ruff recently spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture about winning the title last week.

Ruff shocked the world when he defeated Johnny Gargano last week to become the new North American Champion, and he admitted that he thought the situation was a prank on the new guy when he first heard the news.

“That moment everything that I did to pursue wrestling, every sacrifice that I made was worth it. I felt validated. It felt good to know that it paid off, I did myself a good job. I was doing a lot of work and I just kept telling myself, ‘if you keep doing this one day it will all pay off.’ So when it all did it was a great moment….I couldn’t believe it because at first I thought it was a joke. I thought somebody was playing a prank on the new guy; ‘ Yo, we’re gonna make him believe this and then we’re gonna see how he looks when we tell him no’ but when I found out it was real, I had to take a second to think because Johnny Gargano is somebody that I admire a lot. When I discovered who he was on the independent scene I started to watch a lot of his matches and his documentaries. I used to write a lot of notes about him, so not only to wrestle him on TV but to take the title from him it was mind blowing, I couldn’t believe I got the opportunity to do it and I felt really fortunate,” Ruff said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)

Ruff was able to defend the title successfully this week against Gargano thanks to the help of Damian Priest. However, he ended up taking offence to that help and later on in the night he attacked both Priest and Gargano, letting William Regal know he would happily face both men.