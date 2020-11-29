Connect with us

WWE

Leon Ruff Recalls Getting Praised By WWE Superstars For His Extra Work

Published

4 hours ago

on

WWE NXT Leon Ruff

Prior to working with WWE full-time on WWE NXT, Leon Ruff put in plenty of extra work on main roster shows, putting over other talents.

Ruff impressed during his appearances as an extra, looking good in his work. Clearly, it wasn’t just WWE management that was impressed though, as Ruff revealed that several WWE Superstars praised him, in an interview with talkSPORT.

“I don’t like to get in trouble, so I come to work, keep my head down and do my job. I have been a fan of a lot of these guys for a very long time and I do want to introduce myself, but I don’t want to stutter or make awkward eye-contact and come off as weird [laughs]. So I just did the match and stayed to myself, but it was nothing but kind words when I came to the back. Jeff Hardy was walking up the stairs in front of me and I wasn’t going to say anything, I was going to let him do his thing. But he stopped, turned around, fist bumped me and told me how much of a great job I did against Sheamus. Sheamus himself told me how great I did and how he enjoyed the match. And he introduced me to Cesaro which was really cool. A lot of guys, even if I just say hey or what’s up, they always give me a fist bump and tell me good job. And that’s really cool because they don’t have to. But, the fact that they not only acknowledge me but the hard work that I’m doing is what’s really cool.”

WWE

Sami Zayn Gives Major Praise To Daniel Bryan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

Sami Zayn battled Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown this week and after the show, the Intercontinental Champion praised him on Twitter.

Despite Sami playing a heel on television at the moment, he took to Twitter to show his real thoughts about Daniel Bryan as he praised him as the best in-ring performer of his generation.

“As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan,” Zayn said. “You never know if or when it might happen again. He is, in my opinion, the best in ring performer of our generation. Still it should be noted, I won the match.”

WWE

The Undertaker Reveals Which Matches New Wrestling Fans Should Watch

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

The Undertaker recently gave his thoughts on which matches brand new wrestling fans should watch to get an idea of the business.

The Deadman recently appeared on the popular YouTube show, Hot Ones, where he was asked how he would introduce fans into the wrestling world.

The Undertaker picked a variety of matches from old-school classics, to one as recent as this year in the COVID-19 era of wrestling as his five options that people should watch.

“I would go with Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat, any match between Ric Flair and Harley Race. Little bit of an ego-maniac here but I would put Undertaker / Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 25.

Modern day, the recent match between Edge and Randy Orton. Those are four that kind of encapsulates what we do, at its highest level.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

WWE

Steve Austin Discusses What It’s Like Working With Mike Tyson

Published

3 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

Steve Austin gave his thoughts on working with Mike Tyson on social media recently ahead of his return to the boxing world.

Mike Tyson was back in the ring yesterday for an exhibition match, which ended in a draw. But on social media, Steve Austin made it clear that working with Tyson was a great experience.

The two men were involved in one of the biggest storylines in wrestling history, with their pull-apart brawl on Monday Night Raw being a huge moment.

