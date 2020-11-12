The curse continues.

Johnny Gargano went into Wednesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network with only one goal in mind: to prove that Johnny Wrestling can successfully retain a championship in a WWE ring. To quote the great Ron Howard, “he did not.”

After losing his first NXT North American Championship in his first defense, and dropping the NXT Championship in a similar manner, the black-and-yellow brand vet was willing to do anything to break the curse that has followed his WWE career like a storm cloud.

Apparently this week, “anything” meant creating a wheel with a list of potential challengers, and rigging it to land on a WWE Performance Center recruit that literally just signed with the company a month ago. An easy win for Gargano? Think again.

Johnny Wrestling ended up defended the North American belt against 24-year-old Leon Ruff, a former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion who came over when WWE absorbed the indie promotion earlier this year. Ruff signed on the dotted line in October and was a part of the most recent Performance Center class.

Gargano dominated the majority of the action, tossing around his opponent like a ragdoll. Former champion Damian Priest, who dropped the title to Gargano at Halloween Havoc thanks to outside interference from Ghostface of the “Scream” franchise, was ringside to watch Ruff shock the world, catching Mr. Wrestling in an impressive pinning combination to score the three-count and the championship.