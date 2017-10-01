A Letter to the Loyal Fans of ProWrestling.com, Seeking New Staff!

To the loyal fans of ProWrestling.com,

It is with great pleasure that I join the site team, and I look forward to the growth of this brand, which has a long history amongst the internet wrestling community.

With over 10 years experience covering professional wrestling, I hope to bring new and exciting content to the readers of the site, while continuing to provide everything you have enjoyed about the site throughout the years.

I encourage you all to reach out to me, via [email protected], and let me know what you’d like to see on the site in the future, and offer any comments, thoughts or suggestions you might have.

Additionally, we are seeking new staff for the site, particularly someone who can contribute live event coverage, so if you are interested in applying for the role, please email me directly or at [email protected]

Thanks for supporting the site, reading this introduction, and stay tuned in the coming weeks for some exciting announcements we have in store for you!

With regards and a suplex,

Nick Paglino