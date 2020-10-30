Leva Bates Reveals How Cody Helped Her Become The Librarian

Leva Bates recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com about becoming The Librarian and how influential Cody was in helping her.

Leva revealed that it was Cody who actually reached out to her and asked if she could create a video when AEW was first looking at creating the gimmick.

“Cody actually hit me up,” Bates revealed. “He’s like, ‘we’re looking for some celebrity people to do videos, and we think it would be a lot of fun if you just kind of do a little video. If you wouldn’t mind, it would be a big help for us.’ And I’m like, ‘oh my God.’ Honestly, to be 100% honest, I was like, ‘this is wonderful publicity for me’, because around that time, I felt like my indie bookings were starting to go down a little bit. And I was like, ‘oh, this would help me out a lot.’ It’s like, they’re not really looking at me, but this is great. I’ll get PR, I’ll help them, they’ll help me. Heck yeah, I’ll do the video.”

Leva Bates then recalled how she found out about getting the job and how she was in the middle of a Twitch Q&A when she got the call from Cody.

“I’m in the middle of my Q&A and I get a buzz on my phone,” Bates recalled. “I look down. It was Christopher Daniels and Cody, and Cody was like, ‘our plan worked.’ What plan? There was a plan? I’m like, ‘Cody, what plan?’ He’s like, ‘you’re in. You’re The Librarian.’ I’m like, ‘what?’ And I’m like, ‘hi guys, I’m sorry. I got a very important message I got to take care. Watch some music videos real quick and I’ll be right back.’ And I put the Twitch stream on pause where it just kept playing music videos. “And I’m like, ‘what are you talking about? What plan? Librarian? I thought you guys already had one.’ My mind went (makes exploding noises). So apparently that was his plan all along, or I just wasn’t aware that he was, I guess, trying to find an in for me.”

Leva also told a story about how it wasn’t just Cody pulling for her, but also Kenny Omega, with the two of them pushing for her in front of Tony Khan.