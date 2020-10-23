Leva Bates Reveals She Never Signed A Contract During Her WWE NXT Run

Leva Bates recently reflected on her time working with WWE, discussing getting over with the fans and not signing a contract.

Bates discussed how she was never signed with the company during an interview with the AEW Unrestricted podcast, as she recalled being a rosebud first.

“I was actually not signed with them at all,” Bates revealed. “I got actually got a phone call before Blue Pants for Rosebud stuff. So I’d done a few tours like house shows and TV tapings as a Rosebud a couple times, and I got a call on a Tuesday before Wednesday taping. It was like, ‘hey, we’d love to have you back, but this time for NXT.’ I’m like, ‘sweet, am I a Rosebud again?’ They’re like, ‘no, actually, you’re wrestling.’ I’m like, oh, I don’t know what I’m supposed to wear.

Bates discussed how her WWE NXT debut took place, which was actually against Carmella. She noted how when she was called out, blue pants were mentioned, which is why she thinks it got over so much.

“It was Carmela’s debut,” Bates recalled. “The boys were going to be wrestling and then call her out. ‘Hey, get in the ring. We have a surprise for you. You are going to do your wrestling debut,’ and then they called me out, which is very very rare. And I think it’s probably what also helped make Blue Pants kind of what it was because they ended up saying., ‘hey, yo, girl in the blue pants come on down,’ and they started singing. “Instead of getting mad, I kind of played it up like, ‘yeah, I do have blue pants. Aren’t they cool? They are cool.’ Instead of taking it like, ‘ah, I’m angry you made fun of me.’ It was more of like, ‘I’m happy that I’m actually here,’ which is pretty much internally how I felt, also, I wanted to kind of incorporate the every fan.”

Bates recalled how Triple H was laughing at how she was able to get over, which wasn’t expected. She says WWE then brought her back to see if she’d get the same response and things just continued.

“It was a weirdest thing,” Bates remarked. “I did the blue pants. I was dancing. I ended up getting ‘Blue Pants. Blue Pants.’ We did our match. It was a really quick little moment to get Carmela over for her first win, and we got to the back. And they were like, ‘you four got a blue pants chant.’ What? How does that even happen?’ Triple H come over and just started laughing. ‘We don’t know how you guys did that, but alright,’ and next thing I know, the next taping, I get a call Tuesday before. ‘Hey, we’re gonna see how they react if you come back.’ I’m like, ‘okay, I’ll come back,’ and it was like a science experiment or just maybe how my brain works. “It’s like, let’s bring her back and see how they react. Oh, it was a good reaction. Alright, what about the next time, and we add music and we add this. And it was just crazy and a science experiment that went for like a year and a half, but yeah, I was never actually officially signed.”

Despite not signing an official WWE contract, Bates was given Blue Pants merchandise, therefore she did have a merchandise contract with the company.

“About a good halfway point into it, they offered me a merchandise contract,” Bates revealed. “‘Here, we want you to have a Blue Pants shirt.’ So I ended up having that contract, but again, I was never officially signed on the roster. It was a PPV appearance with no contract signed at all. It always like, ‘here, we’re gonna bring you in. Here’s your money. Boom. Have a nice life.’ That’s how it worked.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

Bates is currently working with AEW as The Librarian alongside Peter Avalon.