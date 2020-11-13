Lilian Garcia Discusses Why She Left WWE In 2009

Lilian Garcia recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where she discussed her decision to leave WWE back in 2009.

Garcia spoke about whether or not she had a plan when she left WWE originally, admitting that Broadway had been on her mind.

“No, I left and that was the biggest thing I learned is, you got to have a plan,” said Garcia. “I talked to an agent and I was signed, and recently signed, and I thought about Broadway… I got married literally the week right after I left. I left in September. I believe it was the 21st, and then, on the 28th, I was getting married. So, it was from one Monday to another.”

Garcia also recalled a mistake that she made during her career, where she called Chris Benoit by the wrong name.

“I don’t remember when I made this mistake, but I do remember what it had to do with… I would memorize who I had to announce, and then I would sit down. And while they were having their match, I was memorizing the next match. So, Chris Benoit was in the ring and Chris Jericho was coming up,” recalled Garcia. “I introduced Chris [Benoit] in the ring, and then when I went up to say here’s your winner, I already had the next match in my mind, so I said ‘Chris [Jericho]’. I remember him looking at me going, ‘Excuse me?’ “So, luckily on SmackDown, I was doing interviews, and they wrote it into the storyline, where Benoit approaches me and he goes, ‘What did you call me?’ and just went off on me.”

Finally, Garcia also spoke about her decision to leave WWE again in 2016 after her next stint with the company. She left WWE due to her father being sick, taking the decision to spend time with him. But it was during this period that the idea for her Chasing Glory podcast was started.