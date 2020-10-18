Lilian Garcia Teases A “Big Announcement” For Monday

Former WWE ring announcer, Lilian Garcia has recently teased a major announcement for herself, which will be coming this Monday.

It is currently unknown what the announcement could be, with Garcia having left her position as a full-time ring announcer for WWE back in August 2016. However, she has made several special one-off appearances since that point all while building up her Chasing Glory podcast.

While there is no guarantee that they are related, it is interesting to note that she has been announced for an appearance on WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday as well.