Limited WrestleMania 37 Tickets Go On Sale Tuesday, March 16
WrestleMania is back in business.
WWE announced during Raw that limited single and combo tickets for WrestleMania 37 will go on sale next Tuesday, March 16, on Ticketmaster.
WrestleMania 37 will span two nights this year (Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11) and will emanate live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
BREAKING:
As announced on #WWERaw, tickets for @WrestleMania will be available ONE WEEK from tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/dl0U2csm3Z
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 9, 2021
Last year’s WrestleMania was slated for Tampa before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be taped from a closed set at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
It remains to be seen what capacity will be or what kind of combo ticket sales will be offered. This year’s NFL Super Bowl emanated from Raymond James in February, which allowed WWE the opportunity to study their results to make logistical adjustments.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest WrestleMania 37 updates.
William Regal To Make Two “Game-Changing” Announcements On This Week’s NXT
William Regal will make not one, but TWO “game-changing” announcements for the black and gold brand on this week’s WWE NXT.
There’s no official word on what the announcements are, but one of them will be in regards to the NXT wonen’s tag team division after Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were screwed over last week.
Word going around is that Regal could announce NXT will receive their own Women’s Tag Team Championship.
The second announcement is speculated to be that the next TakeOver event will air across two nights in April. Reports have suggested night one could air on the USA Network in the usual Wednesday slot, while night two could air on the WWE Network.
Alternatively, WWE could reveal that NXT is moving to Tuesday nights after WrestleMania 37. We’ll have to wait and see.
#WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal will now make TWO game-changing announcements this Wednesday on @WWENXT!#USChampion @SuperKingofBros appears to be quite excited by that news!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8KGtxBYwuN
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
We’ll have complete coverage of Regal’s announcements this Wednesday right here at ProWrestling.com.
Results
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: THE HURT BUSINESS CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will see The Hurt Business have a championship celebration, meanwhile, Braun Strowman will be demanding an apology from Shane McMahon. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!
WWE Raw Results
March 8, 2021
***
BOBBY LASHLEY ARRIVES EARLIER TODAY
The Hurt Business are shown heading into the arena where Bobby Lashley is interviewed and he says he’s a happy man. He says he’s been through so much it would have broken most people, but he’s not a normal man. Lashley says he had to wait 16 years dealing with obstacles and locker room politics.
Lashley says last week he punished The Miz because he was trying to delay the inevitable. He says tonight he will let everyone know what happens when they step in the ring with him, as he is going to be walking into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion.
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
BOBBY LASHLEY (c) vs. THE MIZ
Before the match begins, The Miz says he stands here empty-handed and he says that Shane McMahon pulled a fast one, after everything he has done for the company. Miz says he had stomach cramps last week, yet he still went out and defended his championship, which he claims he did successfully and he got counted out.
Miz says he was forced and threatened to defend his title twice in one night. Miz also says after the match, Bobby brutalized him, yet he has no reproductions coming at him. Miz says WWE did one thing right, making the rematch, and he says anyone who was blogging or talking about the win needs to stay close as there will be the # AND NEW, because he’s The Miz, and he’s awesome.
When the match gets underway, The Miz quickly gets out of the ring as he looks to avoid Bobby Lashley. He does it again and then tries to hang up Lashley on the top rope, but that just fires up the champion who pulls him back into the ring with a stalling suplex.
Lashley looks to charge into Miz in the corner, but he sidesteps it and sends Lashley into the ring post, and outside the ring, Miz pushes him into the post once again. However, the WWE Champion quickly responds by leveling Miz with a clothesline.
Back inside the ring, Lashley drops Miz with another clothesline and he then catches Miz in the corner as he attempts to retaliate, simply tossing him across the ring. Things spill outside of the ring again and Lashley just launches Miz into the barricade repeatedly.
Lashley then sends Miz crashing into the ring post, continuing to dominate. Back in the ring, Lashley hits a flat liner as he then connects with a spine buster. Bobby sets in the Hurt Lock and defends his WWE Championship.
Winner (and still WWE Champion): Bobby Lashley
WWE
WWE Championship Rematch Announced For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced The Miz will receive his WWE Championship rematch against Bobby Lashley on tonight’s new episode of Monday Night Raw.
Lashley beat Miz to win the title in a Lumberjack match in the main event of last week’s show. This was after Miz dodged Lashley twice throughout the episode to set up the Lumberjack stipulation.
Before the rematch takes place though, Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business will have an “all mighty” championship celebration. This is Lashley’s first WWE Title reign, and he is the third black WWE Champion in history.
.@mikethemiz will challenge @fightbobby in a #WWETitle Rematch TONIGHT on #WWERaw!
📺 8/7c @USA_Network https://t.co/YqJe4zjC56
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2021
We also know Braun Strowman will demand an apology from Shane McMahon tonight.
No other matches have been announced for Raw as of this writing, but we can expect more build to Fastlane for March 21.
Join us for live coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET right here at ProWrestling.com.
