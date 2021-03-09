Limited WrestleMania 37 Tickets Go On Sale Tuesday, March 16

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will see The Hurt Business have a championship celebration, meanwhile, Braun Strowman will be demanding an apology from Shane McMahon. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!

WWE Raw Results

March 8, 2021

***

BOBBY LASHLEY ARRIVES EARLIER TODAY

The Hurt Business are shown heading into the arena where Bobby Lashley is interviewed and he says he’s a happy man. He says he’s been through so much it would have broken most people, but he’s not a normal man. Lashley says he had to wait 16 years dealing with obstacles and locker room politics.

Lashley says last week he punished The Miz because he was trying to delay the inevitable. He says tonight he will let everyone know what happens when they step in the ring with him, as he is going to be walking into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion.

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

BOBBY LASHLEY (c) vs. THE MIZ

Before the match begins, The Miz says he stands here empty-handed and he says that Shane McMahon pulled a fast one, after everything he has done for the company. Miz says he had stomach cramps last week, yet he still went out and defended his championship, which he claims he did successfully and he got counted out.

Miz says he was forced and threatened to defend his title twice in one night. Miz also says after the match, Bobby brutalized him, yet he has no reproductions coming at him. Miz says WWE did one thing right, making the rematch, and he says anyone who was blogging or talking about the win needs to stay close as there will be the # AND NEW, because he’s The Miz, and he’s awesome.

When the match gets underway, The Miz quickly gets out of the ring as he looks to avoid Bobby Lashley. He does it again and then tries to hang up Lashley on the top rope, but that just fires up the champion who pulls him back into the ring with a stalling suplex.

Lashley looks to charge into Miz in the corner, but he sidesteps it and sends Lashley into the ring post, and outside the ring, Miz pushes him into the post once again. However, the WWE Champion quickly responds by leveling Miz with a clothesline.

Back inside the ring, Lashley drops Miz with another clothesline and he then catches Miz in the corner as he attempts to retaliate, simply tossing him across the ring. Things spill outside of the ring again and Lashley just launches Miz into the barricade repeatedly.

Lashley then sends Miz crashing into the ring post, continuing to dominate. Back in the ring, Lashley hits a flat liner as he then connects with a spine buster. Bobby sets in the Hurt Lock and defends his WWE Championship.

Winner (and still WWE Champion): Bobby Lashley