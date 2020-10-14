Lineup For Tonight’s Huge One-Year Anniversary Edition Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced perhaps the most stacked lineup in company history for tonight’s one-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite, airing live on TNT.

All four AEW championships will be on the line, headlined by the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer cashing in his Casino Battle Royale opportunity to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. This bout is a long time in the making, and could possibly be the last time the title is defended before November’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

The “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will be back in action just one week after winning the TNT Championship back from the grasp of Mr. Brodie Lee and the Dark Order. He’s proving once again to be a fighting champion, as he’ll step into the ring with “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy.

Also announced for tonight’s Dynamite, Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women’s World title against Big Swole in what could be the sleeper performance of the night. Plus, the world tag team titles will be on the line as FTR defends against the Best Friends!

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite tonight at 8:00 PM ET.