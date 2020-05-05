Lio Rush Admits He May Not Wrestle Again

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Lio Rush was part of the recent releases from WWE due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While fans are eagerly awaiting to see where those released wrestlers will end up, it appears they may not all want to keep wrestling.

While the likes of EC3 and Zack Ryder seemingly have a new zest for life since their release, Lio Rush has teased that he might not actually ever wrestle again.

Rush had a turbulent time during his WWE run, thriving within the cruiserweight division and alongside Bobby Lashley, but coming under scrutiny for his backstage behavior and online tweets at different points.

However, he is an incredibly gifted wrestler who would be an asset to any company, but Rush has teased that might not be what he does. Lio does also have a career in music, which could be his next major focus if he decides to hang up the boots.