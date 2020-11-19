Lio Rush Admits He & Triple H Never Saw Eye To Eye

Former WWE Superstar, Lio Rush recently admitted that he and Triple H didn’t really see eye to eye during his stint with the company.

Rush spoke with WrestlingInc.com where he admitted that there was a friction between himself and Triple H during his last day on WWE Raw, adding that they didn’t see eye to eye.

“I don’t know. I really don’t know,” Rush admitted. “The last day that I was on RAW, I was in a room with Vince and Hunter, and for some reason, I just had this weird friction with Hunter. I don’t know what it was. I don’t know if he thought I was too brash. I don’t know if he thought that I was too outspoken. With me and Hunter, we just never saw eye to eye.”

Lio went on to discuss showing Triple H his MOTH mask and persona, which he admits Triple H wasn’t keen on.

“I’m not entirely sure. I showed it to Hunter, and he wasn’t too pleased with it,” Rush revealed. “He had a different vision for me, but I’m glad that I was able to showcase that after my time in WWE.”

Finally, Lio Rush discussed what it was like winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship following the ACH-WWE fallout.