Lio Rush Admits He & Triple H Never Saw Eye To Eye

Former WWE Superstar, Lio Rush recently admitted that he and Triple H didn’t really see eye to eye during his stint with the company.
Rush spoke with WrestlingInc.com where he admitted that there was a friction between himself and Triple H during his last day on WWE Raw, adding that they didn’t see eye to eye.
“I don’t know. I really don’t know,” Rush admitted. “The last day that I was on RAW, I was in a room with Vince and Hunter, and for some reason, I just had this weird friction with Hunter. I don’t know what it was. I don’t know if he thought I was too brash. I don’t know if he thought that I was too outspoken. With me and Hunter, we just never saw eye to eye.”
Lio went on to discuss showing Triple H his MOTH mask and persona, which he admits Triple H wasn’t keen on.
“I’m not entirely sure. I showed it to Hunter, and he wasn’t too pleased with it,” Rush revealed. “He had a different vision for me, but I’m glad that I was able to showcase that after my time in WWE.”
Finally, Lio Rush discussed what it was like winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship following the ACH-WWE fallout.
“That’s a very touchy subject, and I didn’t even think about that before, but I don’t know. I don’t know what they think,” Rush said. “ACH, I don’t know what the extent of his situation was. I knew that it was bad. I knew that it was ugly. I knew that a lot of people didn’t like it. I knew that it was getting blown up on social media.
“It has some similarities with my situation, but it was an entirely different thing on its own. I don’t know. Who knows with that company? So much goes on. There’s so many people involved in every single conversation. The only thing that I do know is that it’s unfortunate because ACH is such a talented person.
“We saw that with the match that I had with him at GCW, which was a match that definitely needed to happen. It’s just an unfortunate situation that myself and ACH were in. Similar but different situations but it just had a very bad look on the African-American community. It’s just an unfortunate situation.”