Lio Rush Announces ‘The Final Match’ Is An Album

Lio Rush had teased fans on Instagram last week with a ‘Final Match,’ however, the former WWE Superstar has now revealed that is going to be an album.
Fans had thought that Lio Rush was teasing a literal wrestling match and a return to the ring. However, he is instead getting very creative by creating an album called “final match” that is actually going to be a shoot interview, told by music.
Rush wrote, “I’m officially a #FreeAgent and at midnight I will be releasing my shoot interview, but in album form. I wanted to do something cool, different and unique. I wanted the fans to have a story to follow. Starting from before I hit the ring all the way until the very end. #FinalMatch. Written my way. Controlled by me. Ending things on my terms. This is my story untold and it’s a story that you’re not going to want to miss. After you listen, let me know what you think.”
MY FINAL MATCH! #TheFinalMatch #Lio pic.twitter.com/aAYVaDtxVx
— Lio (@itsLioRush) July 20, 2020
It still remains to be seen whether or not Lio Rush is actually going to return to in-ring work as he has previously teased the idea of retiring from the sport.