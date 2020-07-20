Lio Rush Announces ‘The Final Match’ Is An Album

Lio Rush had teased fans on Instagram last week with a ‘Final Match,’ however, the former WWE Superstar has now revealed that is going to be an album.

Fans had thought that Lio Rush was teasing a literal wrestling match and a return to the ring. However, he is instead getting very creative by creating an album called “final match” that is actually going to be a shoot interview, told by music.

Rush wrote, “I’m officially a #FreeAgent and at midnight I will be releasing my shoot interview, but in album form. I wanted to do something cool, different and unique. I wanted the fans to have a story to follow. Starting from before I hit the ring all the way until the very end. #FinalMatch. Written my way. Controlled by me. Ending things on my terms. This is my story untold and it’s a story that you’re not going to want to miss. After you listen, let me know what you think.”

It still remains to be seen whether or not Lio Rush is actually going to return to in-ring work as he has previously teased the idea of retiring from the sport.