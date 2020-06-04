Lio Rush Calls “Disgusting” NXT Contract Angle A “Slap In The Face”

Drake Maverick, one of the dozens of individuals released by WWE during a mass exodus in April, received a new contract this Wednesday night on NXT television.

The contract was offered by Triple H as the final moment of a tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. While Maverick was fired, he was allowed to compete in the tournament after being previously announced.

While the former 205 Live GM ended up falling short to El Hijo del Fantsama in the tournament finals, his performance over the last two months was apparently enough to earn him a new deal.

This has clearly struck the wrong chord with a lot of individuals — among them, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush.

“Man… Are they going to hire everyone back then?” Rush said on Twitter. “Kind of a slap in the face to use this as a shoot work. But I guess I’m not surprised. Super happy for anyone getting [their]job back. But damn, real trauma and a lot of others were apart of this.”

Rush followed up on his original tweet, calling the situation “a mockery of legitimate firings”. He also responded to a fan claiming that his tweets were a sign he wanted to return to the company.

“Because it’s f**ked up. It’s called having a heart and showing compassion for those who have also suffered from loosing their jobs on that day. It’s not spuds fault. It’s the companies and it’s disgusting.”

