Lio Rush Cast In Upcoming Power Rangers Film

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE Superstar, Lio Rush, revealed that he is set to be in a new Power Rangers movie.
At the end of the interview, Lio Rush revealed the news he is going to be in a Power Rangers inspired movie, titled “Legend of the White Dragon! which will have members of the original Power Rangers series. Rush admitted he doesn’t know who he is just yet, and did tease there’s a chance he will be a Power Ranger.
“You can download my new single that dropped on Friday, ‘Do You Remember’. It can be downloaded and streamed on Apple Music, on Spotify [and]anywhere that music can be streamed or downloaded,” Rush said. “And be on the lookout for big projects to come in the future as well as the new upcoming film that I’m going to be a part of, ‘Legend of the White Dragon’, which I’m pretty excited about.
“It is actually a Power Rangers movie, so it’s kung fu times 100. They’re still casting. I’m just part of the cast. We haven’t gotten who’s going to be who yet, but I will be in the movie. There’s a chance [I could be a Power Ranger].”