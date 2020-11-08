Lio Rush Cast In Upcoming Power Rangers Film

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE Superstar, Lio Rush, revealed that he is set to be in a new Power Rangers movie.

At the end of the interview, Lio Rush revealed the news he is going to be in a Power Rangers inspired movie, titled “Legend of the White Dragon! which will have members of the original Power Rangers series. Rush admitted he doesn’t know who he is just yet, and did tease there’s a chance he will be a Power Ranger.