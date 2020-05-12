Lio Rush Claims He Was Originally Set To Become Intercontinental Champion At WrestleMania 35

Lio Rush recently spoke with Fightful.com about his storyline with Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor around WWE WrestleMania 35.

Rush worked as Bobby Lashley’s hype man in 2019 and it led to Bobby Lashley having a run as the Intercontinental Champion, although it ended up being Lio’s fault that he lost the title in a handicap match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

In the end, the title match at WWE WrestleMania 35 was just a singles match between Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor, however, Rush revealed he was actually originally slated to win the title.