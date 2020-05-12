Lio Rush Claims He Was Originally Set To Become Intercontinental Champion At WrestleMania 35

Lio Rush recently spoke with Fightful.com about his storyline with Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor around WWE WrestleMania 35.
Rush worked as Bobby Lashley’s hype man in 2019 and it led to Bobby Lashley having a run as the Intercontinental Champion, although it ended up being Lio’s fault that he lost the title in a handicap match at WWE Elimination Chamber.
In the end, the title match at WWE WrestleMania 35 was just a singles match between Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor, however, Rush revealed he was actually originally slated to win the title.
“People are gonna like this, but at the same time, they’re not, because I remember a lot of people were saying it. At the time, they were going to have me win the Intercontinental Championship while I was with Bobby and the whole and the whole storyline with Finn [Balor],” Lio tells Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. “They were gonna have me win the title. But I forgot what happened. I forgot what happened and why that wasn’t the case. I think the idea came from Elimination Chamber, where it was me and Bobby versus Finn in like a handicap match and I think they were going to do it again at WrestleMania but I was gonna be the one to win the title and it was just gonna throw everybody off. But yeah, for whatever reason, that got scratched.”