Lio Rush Debuts, Tournament Matches Set For 11/3 UWN Prime Time Live

The United Wrestling Network has announced that all three remaining first round tournament matches to crown the first ever UWN World Champion will take place next Tuesday night on Prime Time Live.

Chris Dickinson defeated All Elite Wrestling’s Peter Avalon this week to advance. As reported, the episode also saw Serena Deeb defeat Thunder Rosa to capture the NWA Women’s World title.

The remaining tournament matches include Eric Redbeard (fka Eric Rowan) taking on Watts, Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Mike Bennett in what should be the show’s main event, and Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) battling New Japan USA’s Karl Fredericks.

Here’s the updated lineup:

— UWN World Title Tournament: Fred Rosser vs. Karl Fredricks

— UWN World Title Tournament: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Mike Bennett

— Eric Redbeard vs. Watts

— Lio Rush makes his Prime Time Live debut

— Heather Monroe in action with Halston Boddy

UWN Prime Time Live airs every Tuesday night on FITE TV. Episodes are available individually or in bundles of four episodes each.