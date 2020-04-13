Lio Rush Reacts To Being Left Out Of Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament

NXT Superstar Lio Rush released a series of short statements and videos on Sunday afternoon, after the list of competitors was announced for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament, and the “Man of the Hour” was mysteriously absent.”

“Hold the god damn phone!”, Rush tweeted in all-caps. “No game… No toy… No Cruiserweight championship tournament. WWE y’all want to tell me something?”

Rush defeated Drew Gulak in October 2019 to become the Cruiserweight Championship, right as the belt was rebranded for the black-and-yellow brand. He lost the title just two months later to Angel Garza, and has not wrestled a match since the February 22 edition of 205 Live.

