Lio Rush Reacts To His WWE Release; “Let’s Not Dwell On The Things That Are Sad Right Now”

WWE Superstar and former Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush was among the first names released this afternoon, soon to be followed by dozens of on-screen wrestlers, referees, announcers as well as backstage producers.

Rush seems to be holding his head high, as the so-called “Man of the Hour” had a lot of positive things to say when addressing his firing on Instagram Live. Below is a full transcription from the live video, which is currently not available.

“It still doesn’t feel real to me. I just want to let everybody know that regardless of what you may think some of us feel, or what we’re going through mentally, physically, financially or emotionally – I just want to speak for myself and say, I’m gonna be good. I’m gonna be alright, because I know that I have something in me that has pushed me to this point in my life and in my career. I know that I have heart. I know that I have drive, determination, and the will to succeed.”

“I just want to let everybody know – all my fans, supporters, everybody – that I’m okay. I’m gonna make it through this. I know that my former coworkers are gonna make it through this. We’re gonna be alright. There’s a lot of feelings and emotions right now that I’m sure will come into play over time, but… It’s difficult, I’m not gonna lie.”

“This is something I’ve worked so hard for my entire life. Something that I’ve dreamed about since I was five-years-old. This is something I was able to accomplish – and not only accomplish, but I was able to reach heights, and shatter expectations that were made for me. I have nothing to complain about on my end. I know that there was a lot that I could have done better. There was a lot that I probably could have done in order to make this situation a little different, but if you asked me if I would do this all over again, or if I would change anything, the answer would be no. This made me the person and man that I am today.”

“I’m super proud of everything that I’ve accomplished. I’m glad that I’ve gotten to experience every realm of the WWE, from NXT to 205 Live, to Mixed Match Challenge, Raw, the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania – I’ve gotten to do it all, and I’ve gotten to do it all with the best in the business. I’m grateful. I’m proud. I’m happy that I was able to entertain all of you guys for the past 3 years in the WWE. I have nothing but respect for everybody in the company – anybody who loves this business that I love, I have respect for them completely.”

“My heart goes out to the rest of the families and people that are currently dealing with this entire situation. I appreciate the love. We’ve got some time to figure some stuff out, but trust and believe when I say, whatever comes next, whatever the outcome may be, we’re gonna do something monumental. We’re going to do something that’s going to shake the world. We’re gonna be alright.”

“In the meantime, let’s not dwell on the things that are sad right now. Let’s create a happy moment from all of this. There’s a lot of great entertainers that got released today. Do me a huge favor – social media right now is very sad. It’s a terrifying day. But for all the ones that got released today, post a picture, make a post and let these guys know that you support them. That you love them. Let them know what the first moment you experienced that made you a fan of that person. Encourage these people to keep moving forward, and continue to chase their dreams and entertain you guys.”

“Ultimately, we all inspire each other. We all motivate each other. A lot of us have the power to change somebody’s view on something. A lot of us have the power to push someone past expectations that they have for themselves. A lot of people may think this is the end for them, but for me – and I hope for everybody that’s been affected by this – I hope you know that this is only the beginning. I love you guys.”