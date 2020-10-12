Lio Rush Reveals His List Of Current & Longterm Dream Opponents

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and Ring of Honor Top Prospect Lio Rush has created a list of wrestlers from all around the world that he wants to work with.

“I’ve been doing some writing lately,” Lio wrote on Twitter. “No music. More so goal setting. I’ve got some long term goals and some immediate. I’ve had my eyes set on a few for some time now.”

The list contains names from numerous promotions including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, MLW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, as well as some of the most exciting stars of today’s independent scene like AJ Gray and Lee Moriarty.

Lio had a good up-close look at several of these names this past weekend, returning to action as a part of this past weekend’s massive independent wrestling Collective in Indianapolis. Below is his full list:

Alex Zayne, AJ Gray, Blake Christian, Bushi, Brian Pillman Jr., Calvin Tankman, Christian Casanova, Chris Bey, Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, Danny Limelight, Jordan Oliver, Jungle Boy, Jon Moxley, Kenta, Kota Ibushi, KC Navarro, Lee Moriarty, Myron Reed, Minoru Suzuki, Tetsuya Naito, Orange Cassidy, Pentagon Jr., Starboy Charlie, Sonny Kiss, Top Flight, Trey Miguel, Tre Lamar, Taiji Ishimori.