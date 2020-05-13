ProWrestling.com
Lio Rush Selling Ring Gear, Reveals Mask Prototype Nixed By Triple H (Photo)

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush is in the process of unloading what looks to be his entire collection of ring-worn gear throughout his run with the company.

Among the many items the self-proclaimed “Man of the Hour” is selling is the prototype for a very unique looking mask that he never had the opportunity to debut in WWE.

“Once upon a time I had a vision of wearing a mask but [Triple H] said no,” Rush wrote on Twitter.