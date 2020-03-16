Lio Rush Talks Not Wanting To Wrestle During Pandemic

WWE Superstar & Rapper Lio Rush recently spoke with Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa about wrestling in the time of Coronavirus. Rush doesn’t feel comfortable wrestling, at a time when a majority of events are being cancelled or postponed to help health officials “flatten the curve” and control the spread of the virus.

Rush said that everything is so in flux that ” a lot of people are refreshing their timelines on Twitter to see what the hell is happening now in the world,” as WWE continues its standoff with the City of Tampa over whether WrestleMania weekend will still take place. The City of Tampa has said that they will “pull the plug,” unless WWE makes a decision soon.

Rush -who is reportedly staying at home through this ordeal, and not wrestling on WWE TV anytime soon- doesn’t feel that continuing with the travel and physical contact required of professional wrestlers may not be “the smartest thing in the world.”