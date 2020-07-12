Lio Rush Teases One “Final Match” On His Instagram

Lio Rush has teased a potential retirement from the wrestling industry on his social media this week, by teasing one “final match.”

Lio Rush, who was released from WWE earlier this year, has already teased retirement from the professional wrestling industry in the past, and that is something he has now continued.

Rush took to Instagram to claim he will be announcing “The Final Match,” on Monday, July 20. He shared a video captioning it, “It’s been an amazing ride. 7.20.20 I will be announcing #TheFinalMatch. #Lio #LioRush #Wrestling” which is a clear tease for a retirement.

Whether or not he does hang up the boots remains to be seen.