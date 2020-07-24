Lita Admits She Is Open To One More WWE Return

WWE Hall Of Famer, Lita, was recently a guest on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast where she spoke about potentially returning to WWE.

Lita first spoke about her feud with Trish Stratus and how it was an important step for women’s wrestling, although they didn’t realise that at the time.

“It’s so crazy now being able to see where we went,” Dumas told Graves. “I can see how it is a rung on that ladder, but at the time I didn’t feel how important that was to the future of women’s wrestling.”

Lita then discussed returning to the ring down the line, admitting she is certainly open to it. However, she did stress WWE doesn’t need her right now and she would only come back if the story was right.

“I’m down. Like, I can’t say that if I was never in the ring again then something was missing for me, but I think that it would be a fun opportunity and like, a good short-term goal and something to add to the resume. But you guys don’t need me,” she said. “Like, everybody’s doing awesome there so I can just get by watching how awesome everyone is doing. If the stars aligned I could be down.”

(H/T to Rajah.com for the transcriptions.)