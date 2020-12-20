Liv Morgan Claims She “Would Love To” Revisit Storyline With Lana

Liv Morgan recently spoke about her romantic storyline with Lana and how she would be interested in revisiting that at some stage.

The storyline between them was incredibly brief, taking place during the romantic angle between Lana and Bobby Lashley. However, it quickly fizzled out after a couple of weeks, although when speaking with Inside The Ropes and SPORF, Liv admitted she’d love to pick it back up at some point.

“Me personally, I would love to touch on that story again,” said Morgan. “Because I think it’s so important just to show not different people but, you know, ‘Hey, maybe I love this girl,’ you know, like, I think it’s important just to show that.”

While Liv might want to touch on that storyline again, that doesn’t mean WWE will do so. When she was asked about if she thinks it could happen, Liv said the classic ‘never say never’ line.

“I don’t think you ever can ever say never in WWE. I think anything and everything is open to being visited again. Is that happening? I have no idea. But would I like it? For sure. But it was a very crazy experience.”