Liv Morgan Discusses Her Gimmick Change: “It Was Just Time For Liv To Grow Up”

Liv Morgan is competing in the Elimination Chamber match tonight, and her new gimmick is a big reason for her recent push, which she recently discussed.

Morgan spoke with CBS Miami where she spoke about the decision to change her character from the pink hair to what it is today, admitting it was time to grow up.

“I just think it was time for the character to evolve. As much as I loved having pink hair and a blue tongue, you need to grow up at some point. So I think it was just time for Liv to grow up. So I had a nine-month hiatus of self-discovery and hair dye. I’m just trying to find my footing and my place as a woman in the world and in this business. And it’s different for me, and you guys are seeing the growth live on TV. What it is now may not be how it is in a couple months. But I’m just trying to grow, and I’m not fully there yet,” she said.

Morgan also spoke about the idea behind the ‘Makeover’ storyline, admitting she was excited to be involved in it.