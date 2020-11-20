Liv Morgan Documentary ‘Liv Forever’ Set For WWE Network This Month

Another brand new documentary is set to be added to the WWE Network later this month, being focused upon Liv Morgan.

The documentary, which will be titled, ‘Liv Forever’ will be added to the WWE Network on November 29, and will take a look behind the scenes at Liv’s journey as a WWE Superstar.

The Riott Squad wrestler revealed that she has been filmed backstage for the past 16 months, which gives an indication as to how far back the documentary will go, while she also shared a trailer.

https://twitter.com/YaOnlyLivvOnce/status/1329455519141163016?s=20