WWE
Liv Morgan Reacts To Her Return Match Being Inexplicably Scrapped (Video)
In a preview for the new WWE Network special on Liv Morgan, seen above, the Riott Squad member discussed what should have been her return to the ring after an extended period away.
Morgan was almost entirely absent from WWE programming between WrestleMania 35 and her actual surprise return in December 2019, save for a match against Charlotte Flair in another of the company’s short-lived micro-pushes.
She was slated to compete against Ember Moon in a dark match that would also serve as a test run for Morgan’s new stripped down character and resurrected blonde hair. However, just seconds before the two Superstars were set to walk through the curtain, producer and wrestling legend Michael Hayes informed them that their match had been scrapped.
“It was bizarre. I was super ready to go perform, and I wasn’t allowed out,” an obviously upset Morgan told WWE cameras in her new special.
Watch Liv Forever streaming now on the WWE Network.
WWE
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
View this post on Instagram
WWE
Sami Zayn Gives Major Praise To Daniel Bryan
Sami Zayn battled Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown this week and after the show, the Intercontinental Champion praised him on Twitter.
Despite Sami playing a heel on television at the moment, he took to Twitter to show his real thoughts about Daniel Bryan as he praised him as the best in-ring performer of his generation.
“As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan,” Zayn said. “You never know if or when it might happen again. He is, in my opinion, the best in ring performer of our generation. Still it should be noted, I won the match.”
As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan. You never know if or when it might happen again. He is, in my opinion, the best in ring performer of our generation.
Still it should be noted, I won the match. https://t.co/A5WqHfy9lF
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 28, 2020
WWE
The Undertaker Reveals Which Matches New Wrestling Fans Should Watch
The Undertaker recently gave his thoughts on which matches brand new wrestling fans should watch to get an idea of the business.
The Deadman recently appeared on the popular YouTube show, Hot Ones, where he was asked how he would introduce fans into the wrestling world.
The Undertaker picked a variety of matches from old-school classics, to one as recent as this year in the COVID-19 era of wrestling as his five options that people should watch.
“I would go with Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat, any match between Ric Flair and Harley Race. Little bit of an ego-maniac here but I would put Undertaker / Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 25.
Modern day, the recent match between Edge and Randy Orton. Those are four that kind of encapsulates what we do, at its highest level.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
Liv Morgan Reacts To Her Return Match Being Inexplicably Scrapped (Video)
Sami Zayn Gives Major Praise To Daniel Bryan
The Undertaker Reveals Which Matches New Wrestling Fans Should Watch
Steve Austin Discusses What It’s Like Working With Mike Tyson
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation
Top IMPACT Wrestling Contract Reportedly Expires At The End Of 2020
Seth Rollins Provides An Update On Becky Lynch
WWE Smackdown Videos: KO Snaps, Sasha Banks Attacks Carmella, Belair Gets A Win, Big E & More
Liv Morgan Reacts To Her Return Match Being Inexplicably Scrapped (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Adam Cole vs Seth Rollins, Batista vs Rey Mysterio, Chairs Match, Owens vs Reigns
WWE Smackdown Videos: KO Snaps, Sasha Banks Attacks Carmella, Belair Gets A Win, Big E & More
WATCH: Liv Morgan Returns To The WWE PC To Train (Liv Extra Clip)
WATCH: William Regal Demands Answers & Undisputed Era Sends A Warning
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
-
Impact16 hours ago
Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation
-
Impact2 days ago
Top IMPACT Wrestling Contract Reportedly Expires At The End Of 2020
-
WWE2 days ago
Seth Rollins Provides An Update On Becky Lynch
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Videos: KO Snaps, Sasha Banks Attacks Carmella, Belair Gets A Win, Big E & More
-
WWE2 days ago
Dark Side Of The Ring Decides Against Having An Episode On Chyna
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Talking Smack Recap (11/28): Things Get Very Heated Between Kevin Owens & Paul Heyman
-
WWE2 days ago
Bayley Reveals Which Member Of The Women’s Roster Deserves More Spotlight