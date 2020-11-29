In a preview for the new WWE Network special on Liv Morgan, seen above, the Riott Squad member discussed what should have been her return to the ring after an extended period away.

Morgan was almost entirely absent from WWE programming between WrestleMania 35 and her actual surprise return in December 2019, save for a match against Charlotte Flair in another of the company’s short-lived micro-pushes.

She was slated to compete against Ember Moon in a dark match that would also serve as a test run for Morgan’s new stripped down character and resurrected blonde hair. However, just seconds before the two Superstars were set to walk through the curtain, producer and wrestling legend Michael Hayes informed them that their match had been scrapped.

“It was bizarre. I was super ready to go perform, and I wasn’t allowed out,” an obviously upset Morgan told WWE cameras in her new special.

