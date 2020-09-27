Liv Morgan Reveals She Was Never “Pushing To Be Sister Abigail”

Despite how many rumors there have been over the years, Liv Morgan has revealed that she was never wanting to become Sister Abigail.

When it comes to WWE creating a Sister Abigail character, Liv Morgan’s name has often been thrown in the hat. Prior to her most recent return, Morgan’s name came up continuously with being Sister Abigail, but during an interview with SportsKeeda.com, Morgan admitted that it was never something she was pushing to make happen.

“I think it’s very flattering fan fiction,” Morgan responded. “I was never — you know, respectfully — hoping to be Sister Abigail. I was never pushing to be Sister Abigail. I went away for a while and I’m finding myself and I’m exploring myself. I have all these thoughts and emotions, and I’m trying to let people know without literally saying it.”

It appears that Alexa Bliss is now set to possibly fill that spot in WWE. While she may not become ‘Sister Abigail,’ she has certainly begun showing a darker side of her personality with her work tying in with Bray Wyatt.