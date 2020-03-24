LIVE NOW – AEW DARK Double Header: Hager, Cabana, SCU, Janela, Sabian & More In Action

All Elite Wrestling is rolling out a super-sized edition of AEW DARK this evening on YouTube, kicking off at 7PM ET. The show will feature top talents battling it out against independent hopefuls looking to break out. You can watch the entire broadcast above.
Here’s the full match card for tonight’s double-header:
- Shawn Spears & Robert Anthony vs. Christopher Daniels & Kazarian
- Corey Hollis & Mike Reed vs. Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela
- Matt Sells & Jon Cruz vs. QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes
- Brandon Cutler vs. Colt Cabana
- Suge D. vs. Kip Sabian
- Joe Alonzo vs. Jake Hager